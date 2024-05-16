Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Emergency’ release date postponed, set to release on…

The release date of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut-starrer “Emergency” has been postponed. The movie was earlier set to release on June 14.

Notably, the movie is based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Kangana Ranaut is seen playing the role of India’s first woman Prime Minister. The release date is yet to be announced.

Reportedly, the release date has been postponed amid Kangana’s ongoing political campaign for BJP. Announcing about the postponement, the filmmakers said, “Our hearts are filled with love pouring in for our queen Kangana Ranaut. As she prioritises her duty to the nation and her commitment to serve the country, the release date of our much awaited film ‘Emergency’ has been postponed. We promise to update you soon with a new release date. Thank you for your continued support. #EmergencyComingSoon”

While Kangana steps into the shoes of the lead character, the film will have some other renowned faces of Bollywood. Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, among others, will be seen essaying important characters in the film. The movie has been produced jointly by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films.

It is worth mentioning here that Kangana Ranaut is contesting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Mandi of Himachal Pradesh on Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) ticket.