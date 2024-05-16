Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin might Launch soon!; Name filed for trademark

Royal Enfield has filed an application to trademark the name ‘Classic 650 Twin’, which is expected to be the two-wheleer makers upcoming launch in the country this year. The much-anticipated Classic 650 motorcycle is expected to be packed with the timeless design of the Classic 350 with the power of the 648cc twin-cylinder motor.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin name trademarked, launch timeline

With a similar design, the Classic 350 and the Classic 650 will be featuring the same look. So, the addition of the ‘ Twin’ will make the upcoming Classic 650 bike stand out among the two. With the exception of a second peashooter pipe on the left-hand side, the Classic 650 Twin’s design won’t be much different from the smaller model.

The upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin was spotted testing multiple times with the same main frame as the Shotgun. The motorcycle will be powered by a 648cc, twin-cylinder engine that will likely produce the same 47hp and 52Nm of torque as seen in other RE 650cc bikes that are on sale.

What’s becoming common across all new RE models is the LED headlight that first debuted on the Super Meteor. It’s been spotted on the Classic 650 Twin, too. Just like the Shotgun and the 650 twins (the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650), the Classic 650 Twin’s dual exhaust pipes stick out a fair bit.

The Classic 650 Twin would be one of RE’s five launches lined up for this financial year. The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin is expected to be positioned between the Interceptor and the Super Meteor. It could range between Rs 3.30 lakh to 3.70 lakh (ex-showroom).