Google to discontinue VPN function after 4 years of launch

After four years of launching the Google VPN service, the technology giant officially announced the discontinuation of its Google VPN service, which will take effect on June 20, 2024.

Google had already announced the shutdown of the VPN service in April, announcing that the service would be shut down in the coming months.

“Starting June 20,2024, VPN by Google One will be discontinued,” says Google’s support page. Google is assisting users in the transition process of the VPN service, which will be discontinued soon.

The company, on its support page, provided detailed information about VPN alternatives, and how to uninstall the VPN from macOS and Windows systems, as well as remove the VPN profile on Android and iOS devices.

“However, it will continue to be available as in-built capacity on Pixel 7 and up devices and via Google Fi wireless,” added Google on its support page.

Google claimed that the Pixel 8 and newer devices offer VPN services as part of their systems. That means even if VPN by Google One is removed from the Google One App, Pixel 7 users can still continue to be able to use VPN features when they update their systems software.

Specifically, the Pixel 7, 7a, 7 Pro and Fold models are set to receive firmware on June 3 that will introduce a feature called Google VPN, which is integrated directly into the operating system.