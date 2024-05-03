Mahindra XUV700 SUV ‘Blaze Edition’ likely to be launched soon in India

Mahindra will be soon launching a special edition of the Mahindra XUV700 in India. It will be XUV700 Blaze Edition and it will be limited to just 2500 units, initially reported Autocar India. The SUV gets a unique matte red paint on the exterior and blacked out elements on certain parts. The price of the Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition is expected to start from Rs 24.24 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Official launch of the SUV is expected to happen anytime soon.

The Blaze Edition is based on the AX7 L trim and it costs Rs 25,000 more than that. The matte red paint finish on the SUV will be quite new. There are contrasting blacked out finish on the wing mirrors, roof, grille, alloy wheels and pillars. The badges of Blaze Edition are present on tailgate as well as front fenders. In the interior of the SUV, we get an all-black interior with contrasting red stitching for the upholstery. The red accent is carried for the AC vents as well as centre consoles too. The AX7 L trim offers fully loaded features and as the Blaze Edition is based on that we expect the same too.

The Mahindra XUV700 SUV ‘Blaze Edition’ is powered by three powertrain options and is offered in seven seat configuration. The XUV700 Blaze edition will get automatic gearbox options while the Diesel variant will get manual as well as automatic gearbox options. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine generates peak power of 200hp while the maximum torque offered is 380Nm. Similarly, the 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine offers 185hp and 420 Nm. It should be kept in mind that the Blaze Edition is not available in diesel AWD variants.

Price

The price of the Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition starts at Rs 25.54 lakh and goes up to Rs 26.04 lakh. All the variants are seven seater variants. The official launch is expected to be very soon.