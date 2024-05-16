Hepatitis-A outbreak in Kerala, 12 dead and four districts on high alert

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is witnessing the worst outbreak of the Hepatitis A, reporting 1,977 confirmed cases and 12 deaths in the first four-and-a-half months of this year.

After taking stock of the situation, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday directed officials to strengthen the grassroot level action plan to deal with the rising cases of Hepatitis-A in the state.

The state has witnessed a sharp increase in the Hepatitis-A cases, especially in Malappuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Thrissur districts and these districts have put on high alert.

The Hepatitis A virus (HAV) affects the liver, and is transmitted through contaminated food and water, or through direct contact with an infectious person.

The virus can be present in the patient’s stool up to two weeks before jaundice symptoms manifest themselves and may persist two weeks after symptoms disappear.

The symptoms of Hepatitis A include fatigue, fever, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, loss of appetite, itching, and jaundice (yellowing of the whites of the eyes, urine, skin, and nails).

The best way to prevent hepatitis A is through vaccination. You can take the independent Hepatitis A vaccine or the combined vaccine with Hepatitis B.

The preventive measures include drinking of boiled water, avoiding open defecation, and washing hands before eating and preparing food.

Most importantly, boil your water before drinking and cooking food. The RO machine doesn’t filter virus.