Facelift Hyundai Tucson spotted while testing, might get launched in India next year

The Hyundai Tucson facelift has been spotted while testing abroad and we are wondering whether it will come to India or not.

Automobile
By Pratyay 0
Facelift Hyundai Tucson
Image Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai Tucson is one of the successful SUVs offered by the company across international markets. The Hyundai Tucson facelift has been spotted while testing abroad and we are wondering whether it will come to India or not. The company is yet to make official confirmation about the SUV.

The SUV was spotted in a camouflaged manner and it was seen with a different grille, reported carscoops. The grille has its similarity with the Santa Cruz. The new bumper could be spotted on the SUV too. The lights on the SUV also seemed different. The lights of the SUV seemed similar but we expect an update in terms of taillights. The cabin of the facelifted Tucson appeared to be well-updated.

As the SUV was fully camouflaged, the interiors of the SUV were not visible. However, it is expected that the interior will be significantly changed.

When it comes to the engine, the Facelift Hyundai Tucson will continue to provide 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine that produces maximum power of 187hp while the peak torque will be 241 Nm. On the other hand, the smaller 1.6-litre turbo engine will produce 226hp. In the international markets, the SUV is offered in plug-in hybrid that is offered with a powerful electric motor.

Speaking about the Indian market we might get the same engine options that are currently offered. The 4th generation of the Hyundai Tucson was launched in India in 2022. The launch of the facelifted Tucson is expected to be in 2024/2025.

