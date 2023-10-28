Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro with new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, HyperOS launched

Xiaomi has unveiled it’s Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro smartphones along with the Xiaomi HyperOS at the company’s launch event under the theme “Leap Beyond the Moment” in China on Thursday. The Xiaomi 14 series smartphones come with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and run HyperOS.

Both the Xiaomi 14 series smartphones are equipped with Leica-tuned triple rear camera setu and LTPO OLED displays with up to 2K resolution and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. Both Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Let’s check the price, specifications and all other details of the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro here.

Xiaomi 14 Pro specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 14 Pro runs on the company’s new HyperOS interface. It is equipped with a big 6.73-inch 2.5D LTPO display with a 2K resolution of 1,440×3,200 pixel. The display supports 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is the first phone to have the Qualcomm’s new 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

Xiaomi has packed a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit with the Xiaomi 14 Pro. The camera unit has a Summilux lens and a 50-megapixel Hunter 900 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) with f//1.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter. It also has a 32-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi 14 Pro include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, USB 3.2 port, Bluetooth, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. Meanwhile, the phone gets accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, linear motor, IR blaster, flicker sensor, and colour sensor.

It is also IP68-rated for dust and water resistance and measures 161.4×75.3×8.49mm and weighs 223g.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro houses a 4,880mAh battery with support for 120W charging support and 50W wireless charging along with 10W wireless reverse charging.

Xiaomi 14 specifications

Xiaomi 14 has almost similar specifications as the Xiaomi 14 Pro. It carries the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Like the Xiaomi 14 Pro, the Xiaomi 14 is also rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. The camera specs and the connectivity options as well as the sensors are identical to the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

But, it is offered with a smaller display and battery. It packs a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution of 1,200×2,600 pixels, 460ppi pixel density, and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 3000 nits and full DC dimming.

Xiaomi 14 packs a 4,610mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging support, 50W wireless charging support and 10W wireless reverse charging. It measures 152.8×71.5×8.20mm and 193g.

Xiaomi 14 Pro, Xiaomi 14 price, colours, and availability

Both the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi Pro are available in four colour options -Classic Black, Rock Blue, Snow Mountain Pink and White (translated from Chinese). The price of the Xiaomi 14 Pro starts at CNY 4,999 (around Rs 56,500) for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage model , and CNY 5,499 (around Rs 62,000) for the 16GB + 512GB variant. The top-end 12GB + 1TB storage variant is priced at CNY 5,999 (around Rs 68,200).

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 14 costs CNY 3,999 (around Rs 50,000) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant, CNY 4,299 (around Rs 48,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. It carries a price tag of CNY 4,599 (around Rs 52,000) for the 16GB + 512GB model and CNY 4,999 (around Rs 56,000) for the 16GB + 1TB configuration.

Both smartphones are currently available for pre-order in China. There is no information regarding the launch of the Xiaomi 14 series in India yet.