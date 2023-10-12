Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro rumored to be unveiled on October 27

Xiaomi is expected to unveil the Xiaomi 14 as well as the Xiaomi 14 Pro in the end weeks of the October. Qualcomm is arranging its annual Hawaii event between October 24 and October 26 and it is rumored that Xiaomi will be the first manufacturer to use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor (that will be launched during the event) on its smartphone.

If the rumors are to be true, the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro devices that will be flagship devices of series will be announced on October 27, initially reported by GSMArena. Xiaomi will make the announcement official just a day after the end of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit. For those who are unknown, the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro devices will be made official in December 2022.

The Xiaomi 14 devices are expected to offer a fresh design along with great cameras. The devices will be offered with Leica-tuned cameras that will offer three different focal lengths. This means that the rear camera setup will be a triple camera setup. All the cameras will be housed in a squarish island along with a Leica badging. A horizontal flash is bundled with the cameras.

In terms of back design, both the Vanilla and Pro variants of the Xiaomi 14 series will offer rounded edges. The power button as well as volume buttons is present on the right side of the smartphone.

Both the smartphones will be offered with MIUI 15 based on latest Android 14. If rumours are to be believed the Pro variant might get a titanium frame as well as satellite connectivity. We expect the company (Xiaomi) to reveal details about the devices through official channel in the new future.