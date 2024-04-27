WhatsApp’s new filter option will let users get list of their favourites from chats tab

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will offer users a dedicated “filter” to quickly get a list of their favourites from the chats tab on Android.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is set for release in a future update of the app.

With this new chat filter, users will get to easily access and prioritise specific conversations with their favourite contacts and groups.

As per the report, this new tool will let users mark specific contacts and groups as favourites, making it easier to prioritise important chats and access those they engage with most often.

This feature is presently under development and it will be available in a future update of the app, the report added.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will let users react quickly to status updates on Android.

With the ‘quick reaction feature for status updates’, users will be able to quickly add a reaction to status updates, allowing them to express their appreciation for the posted content with ease.

These reactions will occur on the status screen, rather than within the conversation thread.