1 killed, another critical after Dumper-bike collision in Nilagiri of Odisha

Nilagiri: In a tragic incident, a person was killed, while another person was critically injured after the bike they were on collided with dumper in Nilagiri of Odisha’s Balasore district. The incident occurred near Gopinathpur Railway crossing of the district.

According to sources, the dumper and the bike had a head-on collision with the bike, following which one of the biker died on the spot, while another was critically injured. The locals present at the scene immediately rushed the injured to the nearby hospital. Meanwhile, the driver of the dumper managed to flee from the spot after the incident.

After receiving information, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. However, the identifications of the deceased and injured are not known yet.

Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

In a similar instance today, a youth was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Kantabanji of Odisha’s Balangir district. The incident occurred in Sundimunda village under Sindhekela police limits of the district.

According to sources, the young man was hit by an unknown vehicle following which he died on the spot. Meanwhile, the deceased’s identity is not known yet.

Following the incident, the villagers have staged protest demanding compensation for the demise. The locals have blocked Khariar-Bhawanipatna road and staging protest.

