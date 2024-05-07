Elderly woman ties rakhi on PM Modi’s hand after casting vote in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: An elderly woman tied rakhi on PM Modi’s hand, symbolizing the deep-rooted bonds of respect and affection between Gujaratis and their ‘mota bhai’ Narendra Modi at the polling booth in Ahmedabad. The PM in return folded his hands and sought blessings.

Enthusiastic crowds greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he cast his vote at Nishan Vidhyala in Ahmedabad’s Ranip.

The atmosphere at the polling booth was charged with anticipation and enthusiasm. Residents, echoing the sentiments of millions across the state, greeted the Prime Minister with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed PM Modi outside the polling station and presented saffron khes to him.

PM Modi reciprocated this warmth by engaging with the locals and signing autographs. A local presented a painting to the PM, which he accepted readily.

The PM urged everyone to exercise their right to vote. In the earlier elections, PM Modi usually met his family members who lived in the Ranip area, but this time, it was unlikely.