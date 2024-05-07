Excise policy row: Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till May 15

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with a money laundering case related to the excise policy case being probed by the CBI till May 15.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court has also set the next date for further arguments regarding the framing of charges against the accused in the case.

On May 3, the Delhi High Court issued a notice on Sisodia’s petitions seeking bail after a trial court denied him regular bail in cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) pertaining to the alleged excise policy scam.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma sought replies from both the agencies the CBI and the ED.

While Sisodia remains under custody, Justice Kanta has allowed him to meet his wife once a week after noting that the ED has no objection to it.

Meanwhile, the matter will come up for the next hearing on May 8.

Appearing before Judge Baweja, prosecutor Pankaj Gupta appearing for CBI had said that Sisodia does not satisfy the rigours for the grant of bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

