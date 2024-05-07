Vivo X100 Ultra, X100s, X100s Pro prices leaked ahead of launch on May 13

Vivo has confirmed the launch date of the the Vivo X100 Ultra, X100s, X100s Pro. As per the company the devices will make their entry to the market on May 13. Ahead of the official launch, the pricing for all three models has been leaked in China.

As per the leak report, the Vivo X100 Ultra will be priced at CNY 6,699 for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage option and the 16GB of RAM and 512GB model will allegedly cost CNY 7,499. Meanwhile, it will be offered in a higher 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage option that will be priced at CNY 8,499.

The flagship smartphone will come with a 200 MP periscope telephoto with a huge sensor (for a telephoto) to prove its prowess in the field.

The X100s will start at CNY 3,999 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and it will go up to CNY 4,399 in the 16/256GB iteration, CNY 4,699 with the 16/512GB combo, and CNY 5,199 with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Finally, the X100s Pro will be priced at CNY 4,999 with 12/256GB, CNY 5,599 and CNY 6,199 with 16GB/1TB.

The X100s and X100s Pro are expected to be minor refreshes of the already launched X100 and X100 Pro, with the main difference being the new models’ flat displays and their use of the Dimensity 9300+ SoC. On the other hand, the X100 Ultra should go with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.