iPhone 15 drops below Rs 60,000 after massive price cut, but there’s a catch

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is now live. If you are someone who has been wanting to purchase the latest iPhone 15, then the time is right. The iPhone 15 is getting a massive price cut of around Rs 19,000 during the sale.

After the price cut, the 128 GB variant of iPhone 15 is priced at Rs 63,999. If that was not all, you can also opt for the additional and promotional offers available. For example, users of Flipkart Axis Bank Card get an instant discount of Rs 4000, which brings the price to Rs 59,999.

Summing up all calculations, you are getting a price cut on the iPhone 15 of up to Rs 19,000. It is noteworthy mentioning that the base variant of the model was originally priced at Rs 79,900.

Meanwhile, there are also other optional discounts that can make the deal, an even better one for you. Your older iPhone models like the iPhone 13 and onwards, can be exchanged for a price of up to Rs 28,000. Can you imagine how much possibly this would bring down the price of iPhone 15 to?

However, it is also to be noted that the above mentioned deal will not be lasting for long. Flipkart is known to change the offerings from time to time, within the sale days. Hence, you need to decide quick and act on it. Let us take a look at the specifications of iPhone 15 for a better understanding.

After upgradations, the iPhone 15 model comes with a lot of new features as compared to its predecessor. The model shows curved edges and is lighter than its previous models. The highlight of the model is the fact that it comes with a C-type charging port, rather than the ports of other Apple devices.

Further, the model also boasts a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display and 120 Hz refresh rate and an A16 bionic chip. Coming to the camera, it has a 48 MP primary sensor and ultra wide, telephoto lens. The display size remains the same at 6.1 inches and the brightness is 2000 nits.