Top 8 earbuds from Boat, OnePlus, Noise ad more under Rs 2000 in India

If you are looking for an affordable earbuds priced under Rs 2000 then you will get number of products from brands like Boat, OnePlus, realme, Noise ad more. We have listed some of the top earbuds with good features under 2000 in this article. Check them out below:

1. boAt Airdopes 141 ANC 1797

boAt has gained momentum in the Indian market for its wireless earbuds and earphones offering in the country. The company offers a number of affordable wireless earbuds products. Among them the boAt Airdopes 141 ANC comes with good features and is priced under Rs 2,000.

The boAt Airdopes 141 ANC comes with active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, and offers up to 21 hours of playback time. The earbuds are IPX4 water resistance and has got Instant voice assistant activation.

2. OnePlus Buds Z

Equipped with dynamic 10mm drivers, the OnePlus Buds Z offers deep bass and detailed sound and is claimed to last up to 20 hours of total playback time. It supports fast charging, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and has Environmental noise cancellation for calls. It costs Rs 1799.

3. Noise Tune Charge



Another earbuds under Rs 2000 is the Noise Tune Charge earbuds that is claimed to last up to 30 hours of playtime with the charging case, is priced at Rs 899. The features of the earbuds include touch controls, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, IPX5 water resistance, and instant voice assistant support. It offers up to 30 hours of playtime with charging case

4. Noise Air Buds

The Noise Air Buds is priced at Rs 1099 and feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, InstaCharge technology for quick and convenient charging. The earbuds provide up to 20 hours of total playback time and customizable touch controls, and is IPX4 rated for water resistance.

5. realme Buds Q2

The realme Buds Q2 costs Rs 1299 and comes with up to 20 hours of total playback time and a low-latency gaming mode. It is equipped with a 10mm bass boost driver for powerful sound and features Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and Environmental noise cancellation for calls.

6. realme Buds Q2 Neo



The realme Buds Q2 Neo that is priced at Rs 1299 and lasts up to 28 hours of total playback time. It has Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with Instant voice assistant support. The IPX4 rated earbuds are lightweight and has a comfortable design.

7. OnePlus Buds Z2



The OnePlus Buds Z2 is priced at Rs 1799 and offer immersive sound with 11mm dynamic drivers and Dolby Atmos support. The earbuds are IP55 water and dust resistance and has Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It offers up to 38 hours of total playback time and support fast charging.

8. pTron Bassbuds Zen

The pTron Bassbuds Zen is priced at Rs 799. It feature a sleek and ergonomic design for a comfortable fit. With up to 20 hours of total playback time and touch controls, these earbuds support Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, IPX4 water resistance, and features Touch controls.