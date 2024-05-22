Below Header Govt Ad

Road accident in Bihar: 3 dead, 6 critical as auto rams into truck

Nation
By Sudeshna Panda 0
accident in bihar

Bihar: In a tragic road accident in Bihar, as many as three people have died and as many as six have been critically injured on Tuesday night.

Reliable reports say that, an auto rammed into a truck following which, as many as three people have died and six injured. The incident took place near Mohanpur Chowk, in Sitamarhi in Bihar.

The Sub-divisional police officer of Sitamarhi Ram Krishna reached the spot on receiving the  information. He said that the accident took place yesterday at 10:30 pm.

He further informed the media that an auto that was going to Sonbarsa from the railway station. Near Mohanpur Chowk it collided with a truck and out of the nine injured, three people have been declared dead by the doctor.

He further added that, the other injured persons have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

Also Read: Car-Autorickshaw Accident In Sambalpur Of Odisha, 1 Dead And 5 Injured

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Sudeshna Panda 9096 news 56 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.