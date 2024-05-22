Maharashtra boat capsize: 6 missing, NDRF initiates search and rescue operation

Pune: In a tragic incident as many as six people have gone missing after a boat capsized last evening in Maharashtra said reports on Wednesday.

According to reports the incident took place in Ujani dam waters near Kalashi village, close to Indapur Tahaseel of Pune district in Maharashtra.

Pune Rural Police told media sources that the NDRF, SDRF, local administration and police have been deployed for the search and rescue operations.

This is a developing story, further detailed reports are awaited in this matter.

Recently on April 20 there was a similar incident in Odisha’s Mahanadi in which as many as eight people died in a boat capsize.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives due to the boat tragedy and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

He had also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of the two deceased persons. The CM had directed the local administration to provide better treatment to the people who were rescued and have been admitted at the hospital following the mishap. Besides, he prayed for their speedy recovery.

It is to be noted here that around 50 people including children and women were going to Banjhipali in Bargarh district from Saradha on a boat. Unfortunately, the boat met with the mishap in the middle of the journey when it reached near Saradha under Lakhanpur block.

It is worth mentioning there that some local fishermen soon rushed to the spot and rescued more than 40 people.