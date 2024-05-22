Realme GT 6T with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, 5500mAh battery launched in India, Price starts at Rs 30,999

Realme GT 6T has been launched in India as the company’s latest mid-range smartphone in the country. It has debuted under the GT series. Currently, it is the only GT series smartphone in the Indian market. The smartphone is equipped with a big 6.78-inch display and a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. The device has all the advanced features a user needs in the mid-range budget.

Check the price of the device and its specifications below:

Realme GT 6T specifications

Realme offers a Nano Mirror Design that provides a Shiny Metal Mirror Texture. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, Pro-XDR display, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, up to 6000 nits peak brightness, global maximum brightness of 1600 nits. The screen also has 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The device features a 1.36mm ultra-narrow side frame, 1.94mm ultra-narrow chin.

It boots Android 14 with realme UI 5, and is promised to receive 3 Android updates and 4 years of security updates. The mobile phone is powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It is equipped with a 9-layer cooling system that incorporates a 10014mm² 3D tempered dual VC, and geek power tuning.

It uses Misty AG Process for the lens. The phone has a 50MP rear camera with Sony LYT-600 sensor, OIS, along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The rear camera supports video recording up to up to 4K 60 fps. At front, the device features a 32MP front camera with Sony IMX615 sensor. It supports up to 4K 30 fps video recording.

It packs a 5500mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC fast charging that is claimed to charge the device up to 50% in just 10 minutes. The phone can maintain over 80% battery health even after 1600 charging cycles or 4 years of use, claimed the company.

The other features of the device include Dolby Vision, Dual SIM (nano + nano), In-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C, Stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio, 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, ), Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC. Moreover, realme has promised that it will get AI features in an update.

In dimensions, the device measured 162×75.1×8.65mm and weighs 191g. It si also dust and water resistant with IP65 rating.

Realme GT 6T Pricing and availability

The realme GT 6T is priced at Rs 33,999 for the 8GB + 128GB, the 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs 35,999, 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs 37,999 and the top-end 12GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs 41,999.

As launch offers, the company is currently offering the device at a discounted cost of Rs 30,999 for the 8GB + 128GB, Rs 32,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, and Rs 35,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the top-end 12GB + 512GB model is listed at Rs 39,999.

Realme is also offering bank discount of Rs 4000 on purchase with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI Cards. Customers also get Rs 2000 additional discount on exchange of older device with the new Realme GT 6T.

The smartphone will go on its first sale starting from May 29 via Amazon.in, realme.com and offline stores. It comes in Fluid Silver and Razor Green colours.