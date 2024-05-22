BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik to hold marathon campaigns in 3 places of Odisha today, Check details

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister of Odisha and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik is set to hold marathon campaigns in three places of Odisha today. He is schedule to hold road show in Bhubaneswar and campaign in Khurda, Nayagarh and Puri.

According to official reports, the BJD supremo is set to address public gathering in Khurda at 10.45 am today. Later, he will visit Nayagarh at 11.50 am and address public gathering in Puri at 12.50 am today. Likewise, the CM will campaign at Cuttack at 4.15 pm today.

CM Naveen Patnaik will later hold yet another roadshow in Bhubaneswar City from Rental Square to Patia Square today evening to seek votes for party candidates.

Patnaik’s third roadshow in Bhubaneswar will begin from Rental, Omfed Square to Patia Square, and will pass through Petrol Pump Square, Saliashi, Mayfair, Biju Pattnaik Square, Xavier Square, BDA Sai Temple, Chandrasekharpur Petrol Pump, Damana Max Showroom, Patia Square today evening.

In view of the roadshow, the Commissionerate Police, Bhubaneswar has issued notice saying, no vehicle are allowed to ply from Rental, Omfed Square to Patia Square, via Petrol Pump Square, Saliasahi, Mayfair, Biju Pattnaik Square, Xavier Square, BDA Sai Temple, Chandrasekharpur Petrol Pump, Damana Max Showroom, Patia Square today from 5 PM to till the end of the roadshow.

It is worth mentioning here that the campaigning for the third phase election will conclude tomorrow. The third phase polls will be held in Odisha on May 25.