Amazon Great Summer Sale: Save up to Rs 23,000 on iQOO smartphones

The Amazon Great Summer Sale is currently live and users can buy some attractive devices on the platform. Well, if you are looking to get yourself an iQOO device, it could not have been a better time than this. From mid-range devices to flagship devices, you have the option for any budget smartphone. We have mentioned some popular smartphone models from iQOO that are available with great offers on Amazon during the Great Summer Sale.

iQOO Z9 5G

This mide-range smartphone is available at astarting price of Rs 17,999 against the original price of Rs 24,999.The device gets fastest in segment Sony IMX882 OIS camera. The device gets flat Rs 2000 discount along with extra exchange benefit of up to Rs 1000. Buyers will also get free Vivo earphones worth Rs 599.

iQOO Neo9 Pro 5G

The iQOO Neo9 Pro boasts of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 120W fastcharging. It starts at Rs 31,999 during the sale. Buyers get flat Rs 2000 instant discount along with an extra exchange benefit of up to Rs 2000.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G

The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G boasts of a 3D curved 120Hz AMOLED. It starts at Rs 20,999 during the sale. Buyers get flat Rs 1000 instant discount along and up to 6 months no cost EMI.

iQOO 12 5G

If you are looking for a flagship device, the iQOO 12 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 supercomputing chip Q1 is available at attractive discount. The device starts at Rs 49,999. It gets flat Rs 3000 discount and up to 9 months of no cost EMI.

iQOO Neo7 Pro 5G

The iQOO Neo7 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 8+Gen1 processor and independent gaming chipset gets up to 6 months no cost EMI during the sale. The device has a starting price of Rs 29,999.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

The 6GB + 128 GB variant of the device gets a starting price of Rs 10,999 during the sale.

iQOO Z7s 5G

The iQOO Z7s 5G gets brightest AMOLED display along with 64 MP OIS Camera. It starts at Rs 13,999 during the sale. Buyers get flat Rs 1000 instant discount along on the device too.

iQOO 11 5G

If you are looking for a flagship device other than the iQOO 12 5G, the iQOO 11 5G can be your final choice. It comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The device starts at Rs 41,999. It gets flat Rs 3000 discount and up to 6 months of no cost EMI.

(Note: The flat discount on the smartphones are available on ICICI bank card only)