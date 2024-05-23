Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1202 posts, see details here

Railway Recruitment 2024: The Indian Railways is inviting applications to fill up several vacancies under Technician post. An official notification for the recruitment was released by the railway in an advertisement.

It is worth mentioning that the organisation aims at filling up about 1202 vacancies under this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online. Meanwhile, it is to be noted that the registration process for the online registration will end on June 12, 2024. For further details, check below.

Railway Recruitment 2024 Vacant Posts

For Assistant Loco Pilot – 827

For Trains Manager (Goods Guard) – 375

Total: 1202 vacant posts

Railway Recruitment 2024 Important Dates

Closing date for online registration: June 12, 2024

Railway Recruitment 2024 Eligibility

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the recruitment should have passed Class 10 education.

They should also hold an ITI certificate in the specific trade

Age Limit

Minimum age limit to apply: 18 years of age

Maximum age limit to apply: 42 years of age

It is to be noted that age limit relaxation is available based on different criteria. To know details about the same, candidates can check the official notification.

Salary

The selected candidate will get monthly salary of Rs. 5200 – 20,200 with GP Rs. 1900)

The selected candidate will get monthly salary of Rs. 5200 – 20,200 with GP Rs. 2800)

Selection Process

The final selection of the candidates will be done based on four stages. They are namely as follows:

CBT Stage I

This stage will comprise of questions from General Awareness, Mathematics, Reasoning, and Basic Science and Engineering.

CBT Stage II

Part A: General Awareness, Mathematics, and Reasoning

Part B: Questions on relevant trade or field

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Application Fee

For candidates of General category: Rs 500

For candidates of OBC/ ST/ S C/ Ex-Servicemen: Rs 250

For female candidates: Rs 250

For further details on this recruitment please visit the official website of Indian Railways. Apply soon.