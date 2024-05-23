OnePlus Could Launch Smartphone With Satellite Connectivity

So far, no smartphone that supports satellite connectivity has been launched outside of China. The OnePlus 12 with satellite connectivity is expected to be launched outside of China. New renders of the OnePlus 13 have surfaced online, but before the launch of these new generation devices, the OnePlus 12 could receive a significant update with the OS update.

According to reports the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 15 could supposedly receive a version of the phones that supports satellite connectivity. Recently Google introduced Android 15 Beta 2, this update is available for Pixel Phones, OnePlus 12, Vivo X100, iQoo 12, and more devices.

In the latest Android 15 Beta update for the OnePlus 12 model, some strings were detected in the configuration application where satellite capability was mentioned repeatedly in the update function, reported @1normalUsername on X (formally Tweeter).

One Plus has not yet officially announced the launch of the OnePlus 12 with satellite connectivity capabilities.

This could be an indication that the company is working on a smartphone that has satellite connectivity. However, if this report is verified, this variant with satellite connectivity may be launched later this year. This could be the first smartphone that supports satellite connectivity launched outside of China and given that this is a premium feature, this smartphone is expected to offer great capabilities.

