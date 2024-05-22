BSF Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 141 Group A, B and C posts, Check eligibility and other details here

The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited online application for 141 posts under BSF Constable Recruitment drive 2024. The recruitment drive is set to fill vacancies of posts including Paramedical Staff, Veterinary Staff Librarian, SI, ASI and others.

Interested and eligible candidate can submit their application form at the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in before June 17.

More Details:

Vacancy:

Total vacancies: 141

Sub Inspector SI Staff Nurse: 14

Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Lab Tech: 38

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI Physiotherapist): 47

SMT Workshop Group B Posts: 03

SMT Workshop Group C Posts: 34

Vet Staff Group C Posts: 03

Vet Staff Inspector Librarian: 02

Age Limit:

Candidate must be above 20 year old and less or same as 30-year-old.

Educational Qualifications:

10 th +2 with science or equivalent from a recognized Board of Institution.

+2 with science or equivalent from a recognized Board of Institution. Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a recognized Institution of the Central or the State Government.

Selection Process:

Candidate will be selected on the basis of their performance in a written examination followed by other posts wise tests.

How to Apply:

Visit to the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in

Click on the link BSF recruitment 2024 on the homepage.

Provide the required details.

Submit the application form.

Submit the required documents.

Takeout the printout of the application form for future reference

For more details, interested candidates can visit the official website of the Border Security Force (BSF) at rectt.bsf.gov.in.