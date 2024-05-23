Below Header Govt Ad

Devotee falls into 70 feet deep well inside Puri Jagannath Temple

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
Devotee falls into well inside Puri Jagannath Temple

Puri: In an unfortunate incident, an elderly devotee accidentally fell into an open 70 feet deep well inside the Puri Jagannath temple on Tuesday.

A 65-year-old Dhruva Chakraborty devotee from West Bengal had come on a visit to the Pilgrim Town along with his wife. After offering prayers at the temple, the couple was moving on the temple premises and had the Mahaprasad at the Ananda Bazaar.

Later, Dhruva and his wife went to the well, located on near Uttar Dwar (north gate) of the temple, probably to get some water to drink. However, Dhruva accidentally slipped and fell into the well.

The servitors rushed to the spot after Dhruva’s wife raised an alarm. They called Singha Dwar (Lion’s Gate) police and the Fire services personnel, who rushed to the well and rescued Dhruva after nearly an hour’s operation.

Later, Dhruva though had not sustained any injuries was admitted in the district headquarters hospital for health checkups.

Meanwhile, the temple administration is said to have started an investigating to find out under what circumstances Dhruva fell into the well.

Subadh Nayak 11552 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

