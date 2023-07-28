Realme GT5 breaks cover, might debut in global markets as GT Neo 6

Smartphone manufacturer Realme has confirmed officially the launch of GT5 smartphone. The company has revealed that in its official Weibo profile. Apart from that reliable tipster Digital Chat Station some information about the upcoming device were also revealed.

As reported by GSMAreana, the Realme GT5 will offer a 6.67-inch OLED display that will offer 1.5K resolution (1240 x 2772px). The rumoured refresh rate of the device is expected to be 144Hz. There will also be a punch-hole camera on the display. As the device was spotted with a back cover, the exact shape of it remained unclear.

The device is expected to offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that will be paired with up to 24GB RAM. The device is expected to be available in 240W as well as 150W wired charging capability. This reminds us of the Realme GT Neo 5 and GT Neo 5 240W.

According to leakster OnLeaks, two realme devices with model numbers RMX3820 and RMX3823 were recently certified by TENAA. The devices are expected to be GT Neo 6 and GT Neo 6 Pro.

It is rumoured that the Realme GT5 will be announced in August in China and will launch in the international market after that.