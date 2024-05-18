Swati Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal’s aide, arrested

New-Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested Bibhav Kumar, former PS of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the AAP MP Swati Maliwal assault case.

Reports say, the Delhi Police had information that Arvind Kejriwal’s PA was in the CM’s house itself.

The Delhi Police had registered a case against Kumar following a complaint by Maliwal. In her complaint, Maliwal alleged that Bibhav Kumar slapped her 7–8 times and repeatedly kicked her in her chest and stomach when she went to the Chief Minister’s residence on May 13.

Meanwhile, Bibhav Kumar has filed a counter-complaint with the Civil Lines police station, alleging that Maliwal had “forcefully and unauthorisedly” entered the Chief Minister’s residence.

While the Maliwal episode mounts the problems of already beleaguered AAP leadership, the emergence of new CCTV footage has added a fresh twist to the case.

Delhi Police is also likely to scan the CCTV cameras at CM residence. On Friday, the crime scene was also re-created at CM’s residence after the former DCW chief lodged the FIR.

Meanwhile, the BJP has gone all guns blazing at Arvind Kejriwal and is lambasting the AAP leadership for attacking the woman MP inside CM house, while describing the episode as ‘cheerharan’.

It also accused the AAP of shielding Kejriwal’s personal secretary despite having ample ‘evidence’ against him.