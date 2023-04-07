Poco C51 launched in India at just Rs 7999, Know what’s on offer

Poco has launched the Poco C51 smartphone in India today. The smartphone is a budget device and is placed under Rs 9000 in India. Even though the price of the smartphone is Rs 8499, the special price of the device (as a part of launch day offer) is Rs 7,999.

The details and specifications of the device have been mentioned below.

The Poco C51 offers 6.52-inch display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. The processor of the device is MediaTek Helio G36 processor and it is paired with 4GB of RAM. On the other hand, the device offers 64GB of storage. If the users want, they can increase the storage up to 1 TB through a microSD card.

Speaking about the OS of the device, we get Android 13 Go Edition on it. The device gets an 8MP primary camera at the rear along with a depth sensor. The front camera is a 5-megapixel front camera.

When it comes to the battery, the smartphone offers 5000mAH capacity. The dimensions of the device are 76.75×164.9×9.09mm while the weight of the smartphone is 192 grams. Users get dual SIM on the device too. The first-day sale will start on Flipkart at 12pm on April 12.