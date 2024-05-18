Tecno Camon 30 5G, Camon 30 Premier launched in India, Know Specs

Tecno has launched two new smartphones in the Indian market and that includes Tecno Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 Premier. Both the smartphones will be available for sale in India starting at May 23. While the Camon 30 5G smartphone is powered by a Dimensity 7020 SoC, the Tecno Camon 30 Premier is powered by a Dimensity 8200.

Tecno Camon 30 5G smartphone offers a 6.78-inch display along with 120Hz refresh rate with FHD+ AMOLED panel. Tecno Camon 30 5G gets a Dimensity 7020 processor. When it comes to the camera we get a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.57” sensor with 50MP selfie camera. We do miss ultra-wide lens on the device and rather get low-resolution secondary cameras.

On the other hand, the device gets a 5000mAh battery, 70W fast charging, IR blaster, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. The smartphone is offered with 8GB + 256GB variant at Rs 22,999 while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 26,999.

The Camon 30 Premier 5G device gets a 6.77-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. The resolution of the smartphone is 1264 x 2780. While the refresh rate is 120Hz, the touch sampling rate is 360Hz. The peak brightness is 1400 nits while the protection on the front is Gorilla Glass 5.

The device runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset and is coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The onboard storage of the device is 512GB. When it comes to camera, the Camon 30 Premier gets triple camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor is a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS while the secondary 50MP telephoto lens offers 3x in-sensor zoom. The ultra-wide-angle lens is a 50MP lens. The selfie camera is a 50MP front-facing autofocus shooter. The Camon 30 Premier 5G is offered in a single 12GB + 512GB variant and costs Rs 39,999.