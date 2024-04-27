Nothing Phone (2a) new edition to launch very soon

Smartphone manufacturer Nothing has launched the Nothing Phone (2a) and it is offered in multiple colour variants in India. However, the company has now planning to launch a new edition of the smartphone and it has been teased by Indian e-commerce giant Flikart.

The new edition of the Nothing Phone (2a) will be launching on April 29 at noon. Well, the image teased by Flipkart shows a very similar design as the regular Phone 2(a). We expect that the new variant to be a special edition and might offer more GBs of RAM or onboard storage. Neither Flipkart or Nothing has hinted the differences that we will find between the two editions of the smartphone. As the smartphone launch is just 2 days away, we do not have to worry about the specs of the device.

Nothing Phone (2a)

Nothing launched the Phone 2a in the first week of March 2024 at a starting price of Rs 23,999. The device received two updates NothingOS 2.5.3 and Nothing OS 2.5.4 that solved bug issues and offered camera optimisations. Now, the company has launched another OS update for the Phone 2a.

The Nothing Phone 2a users can check the availability of the Nothing OS 2.5.5 firmware update for their device by heading to Settings > System > System Update.

Speaking about the Nothing Phone 2a, the device was launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC and features an AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has a dual rear camera setup, led by 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone offers an IP54-rated build and boasts a Glyph Interface at the rear.