JioPhone Prima 4G keypad phone now goes on sale at Rs 2,599

New Delhi: Reliance Jio’s 4G keypad smartphone ‘JioPhone Prima’ is now available to purchase at a price of Rs 2,599 in the country.

Users can buy the phone at key retail stores and online platforms like Reliance Digital, JioMart & Amazon.

JioPhone Prima is based on the Kai-OS platform, an open-source project-based mobile operating system, which gives access to YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Google Voice Assistant.

It also comes with digital cameras for video calling & photography and comes loaded with Jio Digital services like Entertainment via JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, and UPI Payment via JioPay, all packed in Premium Space design.

The phone features a 2.4-inch display screen, 1800mAh battery, and comes with a support of 23 languages.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has successfully demonstrated India’s first satellite-based giga-fibre service to provide high-speed, affordable Internet services in inaccessible areas across the country.

Called JioSpaceFiber, it was showcased on the first day of ‘India Mobile Congress 2023’ in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jio is partnering with Luxembourg-based satellite telecommunications network provider SES to access the world’s latest in medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology, the only MEO constellation capable of delivering gigabit, fibre-likea services from space.

