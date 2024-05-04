Gold price in India decreases for 24 carat and 22 carat on May 4

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On May 4, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 71,730 while cost of 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 65,750 in India. The prices have increased for 24 and 22 carat.

Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, gold price has decreased for the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 72,270, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,250.

Some changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 71,880 Rs 66,900 Mumbai Rs 71,730 Rs 66,750 Chennai Rs 72,160 Rs 66,150 Kolkata Rs 71,730 Rs 65,750 Hyderabad Rs 71,730 Rs 65,750 Bangalore Rs 71,730 Rs 65,750 Bhubaneswar Rs 71,730 Rs 65,750

Silver rate in India

The rate of silver has remained same in the last 24 hours. On May 4, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 83,500 per kilogram.