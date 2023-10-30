Reliance introduces new JioPhone Prima 4G with selfie camera, WhatsApp support at Rs 2,599

Reliance Jio has introduced it’s latest feature 4G smartphone called JioPhone Prima 4G at the ongoing Indian Mobile Congress 2023 (IMC) in New Delhi. The new budget phone is priced under Rs 3,000. It comes with an 1800mAh battery, a 0.3MP front camera, and support for a slew of social media apps such as WhatsApp, YouTube, and more.

According to Reliance Jio, the JioPhone Prima 4G feature phone will officially arrive in India around Diwali. However, JioMart is already offering to deliver it in some major cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

Let’s check the price, availability, specifications and features of JioPhone Prima 4G in India.

JioPhone Prima 4G Price And Availability In India

The price of the JioPhone Prima 4G is at Rs 2,599. The phone is available for purchase in two colour options of blue and yellow through the company’s own e-retail website, JioMart. Reliance Jio has announced that the phone will officially launch during Diwali in India. However, it is already listed on JioMart for sale along with cashback offers, bank offers, and coupons.

JioPhone Prima 4G Specifications And Features

The JioPhone Prima 4G features a 2.4-inch TFT display with a resolution of 320×240 pixels. The phone also supports a number of apps like YouTube, and pre-installed apps like JioTV, Jio Cinema, JioSaavn, and JioNews. It also supports social media apps like WhatsApp, Jiochat, and Facebook. The Single SIM Slot JioPhone Prima runs KaiOS.

The Prima 4G phone packs a 1,800mAh battery and is powered by an ARM Cortex A53 processor, paired with 128GB expandable storage. Thew device sports a 0.3MP front camera.

The phone comes with support for FM Radio and a 3.5mm audio jack to connect wired earphones. The feature phone also has Bluetooth version 5.0 for connectivity.

It has a Jio logo placed within the confines of two concentric circles on the rear panel. Above the Jio Logo, sits what seems to be a camera and a flash. It has rounded edges and corners and has a thickness of 1.55cm.

Moreover, the company is offering a warranty of one year on the JioPhone Prima 4G.

Note- The 7th edition of IMC was held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from October 27 to 29, 2023. The technology companies display new products and ideas at the event.