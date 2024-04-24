itel S24 with 108MP camera, Helio G91 SoC launched in India; Price starts at Rs 9,999

itel has launched the all-new itel S24 has been launched at under Rs 11,000, and it offers a 6.6-inch HD display, an AI-powered 108MP dual rear camera setup, the MediaTek Helio G91 SoC, and much more. Take a look at the price and features of the itel S24.

itel S24 price in India, availability

The itel S24 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the sole 8GB+128GB storage. However, Amazon has listed it for Rs 10,999. The smartphone is available in Dawn white and Starry Black colour options. As an early bird offer, itel is offering a free itel 42 smartwatch with the smartphone.

According to itel, the smartphone will be available for purchase across retail outlets and the official website, and Amazon starting the last week of April.

itel S24 specifications

The itel S24 features a 6.6-inch HD+ 90Hz display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is equipped with Memory Fusion Technology that enables the device to carry extra RAM space.

In terms of optics, the itel S24 sports an dual camera including an AI-powered 108MP sensor at the back and an 8MP selfie camera at front. Like other phones in a similar price segment, the itel S24 also boast a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging technology.

The other features of the phone includes AI Smart Charge, and Bypass Charging features. This will slow down battery ageing and avoid overheating while gaming. Other features include Dual Flash Light, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual DTS speakers, and more.

It is worth noting that the itel S24 has been launched in India with a few upgrades compared to its predecessor, the itel S23. The itel S24 features a 108MP main camera, 18W charging technology, and the MediaTek Helio G91 chipset, compared to the 50MP primary camera, 10W charging support, and the UNISOC T606 SoC seen on the itel S23.