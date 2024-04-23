OnePlus Nord CE 3 receives a price cut in India: Here’s how much it costs now

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G has received a price cut following the launch of OnePlus Nord CE 4 in India. The device which originally debuted in July had a launch price of Rs 26,999 for the base variant of 8GB has become cheaper by Rs 6,000 in the country.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is equipped with a Qualcomm chipset and packs a big 5000mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC charging along with a 50MP triple camera unit at the back.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G New price

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is offered in two variants -8GB And 12GB storage configuration. OnePlus has reduced the price of both the variants. The 8GB version’s price has dropped from Rs 26,999 to Rs 22,999 with a price cut of Rs 4,000.

Meanwhile, the higher 12GB variant, which was priced at Rs 28,999 at the time of launch, can now be purchased at Rs 27,999. It has received a price cut of only Rs 1,000,.

The price of the device can be brought down further by Rs 2000 by making the transactions with ICICI and HDFC Bank cards.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 comes in Aqua Surge and Grey Shimmer colour options. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive 93.4% screen-to-body ratio. It sports at stainless steel camera surrounds. The camera unit houses three lense, which are a 50MP IMX890 sensor with OIS, an 8MP Sony IMX355 and a 2MP macro sensor. The smartphone supports features like up to 4K video recording, ultra-steady video, video portrait, and more.

Powered by a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 782G chipset with 6nm chipset, the Nord CE 3 hosts an 8-core Kryo 670 processor and an Adreno 642L GPU, delivering around 5% faster CPU performance and 10% faster GPU performance compared to its predecessor. It boots Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1.

The device packs up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC charging, which is claimed to charge the device fully in just 15 minutes.