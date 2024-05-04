Petrol And Diesel Prices hike for second consecutive day in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on May 4

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have increased slightly in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On May 4, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.34 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.91 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased slightly in the last 24 hours. On May 4, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.24 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.81 per litre.

Rates of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi

103.94 per litre in Kolkata

104.21 per litre in Mumbai

100.75 per litre in Chennai

Rs 101.34 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Rates of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

87.62 per litre in Delhi

90.76 per litre in Kolkata

92.15 per litre in Mumbai

92.34 per litre in Chennai

Rs 92.91 per litre in Bhubaneswar

