Gold price in India maintains constancy for 24 carat and 22 carat on May 6

gold price in India
Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has maintained constancy in the last 24 hours. On May 6, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 71,830 while cost of 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 65,850 in India. The prices have remained same for 24 and 22 carat.

Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, gold price has remained the same in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 71,830, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 65,850.

Some changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 71,980 Rs 66,000
Mumbai Rs 71,830 Rs 65,850
Chennai Rs 72,000 Rs 66,000
Kolkata Rs 71,830 Rs 65,850
Hyderabad Rs 71,830 Rs 65,850
Bangalore Rs 71,830 Rs 65,850
Bhubaneswar Rs 71,830 Rs 65,550

 

Silver rate in India

The rate of silver has remained same in the last 24 hours. On May 6, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 83,000 per kilogram.

