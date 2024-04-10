iQoo anniversary sale: Get discounts on iQoo 12, iQoo 11, and other phones

iQoo is offering discounts on some select smartphones as part of its fourth anniversary celebration sale in India, which started on April 9. The discount offer is available on iQoo 12( launched in the country in December), iQoo 11, iQoo Z9, iQoo Neo 9 Pro, and iQoo Z7 Pro, etc. These smartphones can be bought a cheaper price during the sale period through Amazon India and its official website.

The iQoo anniversary sale will start on April 9 through iQoo India website and Amazon from April 9 and will continue till April 14.

The latest flagship iQoo 12 at a discounted price during the sale. The iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition Desert Red colour variant will be available for Rs 49,999 against its original price of Rs 52,999. That means the smartphone will be available with a discount of Rs 3,000 from its launch price.

The iQoo 12 smartphone was the first smartphone in the country to run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Meanwhile, the iQoo 11 can be bought at a discount of up to Rs 25,000 during the anniversary sale. The device, which originally had a cost of Rs 64,999, can be bought at Rs 41,999. The iQoo 11, on the other hand, runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Moreover, the iQoo Z9 will be listed with a starting price tag of Rs 17,999, down from the original rate of Rs 19,999, marking a discount of Rs 2,000. The Anniversary discount will bring down the price of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro to Rs 32,999 from Rs 35,999.

The iQoo Z7 Pro will also get a discount of Rs 3,000 and it can be grabbed by paying a starting price of Rs 20,999 instead of the original price of Rs 23,999. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro that was initially priced at Rs 34,999, will be more affordable with an anniversary discount of Rs 3,000, resulting in an effective price of Rs 29,999.