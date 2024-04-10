Moto G64 5g to launch on April 16, will offer a new MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor

Motorola is expected to launch its new device Moto G64 5g soon. The company has teased that the Moto G64 5g launch will be on April 16 and it will be available on Flipkart as well as the official website of the company (i.e. Motorola). Some of the specs that are worth getting excited about the device are massive battery, massive storage and a massive RAM. Motorola has been labelling the device as a ‘beast’ in its teaser as well on promo page.

Motorola has previously teased about the smartphone in its promo and in the latest teaser we could know the specifications of the device. The promo page of the device on Flipkart shows that the smartphone will be offering a 6.5” FullHD+ 120Hz display that will be protected by a Gorilla Glass. The touch sampling rate of the display will be 240Hz. Well, the company has not specified about the version of Gorilla Glass offered on the device. It will be powered by World’s 1st MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor and will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of on-board storage. Obviously, the 256GB variant will be the top version of the device. The base variant of the device will be 8GB + 128GB variant. A RAM boost up to 24GB is also available on the device.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

In terms of optics, the Moto G64 5g will offer a 50MP OIS Camera System as its primary camera. The other cameras are 8MP ultrawide camera and a 16MP selfie camera. Connectivity features include 14 bands of 5G. On the other hand, the security features offered on the device include ThinkShield, Moto Secure and Family Spaces 2.0.

The device is slim, sleek and stylish with 192grams of weight and 8.89mm of width. There are stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support on the device. Motorola will be offering Android 14 OS out of the box and assures an upgrade to Android 15. There are 3 years of security updates on the device too. Motorola also offers IP52 water-repellent design on the device.