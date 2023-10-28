iQOO 12 Series design officially teased ahead of launch; Check what’s new

Smartphone manufacturer iQOO has officially teased its upcoming smartphone series- the iQOO 12 series. The latest series of smartphones will be unveiled in China on November 7 and will be offered in Standard as well as Pro variants. For those who are unknown, the iQOO 12 is the successor of the iQOO 11. It is confirmed that the iQOO 12 series will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

In the latest Weibo post shared by iQOO, we have come to know about the design of the iQOO 12 Pro smartphone. The smartphone offers a triple camera setup at the rear and the cameras are housed in an oval camera island. An LED flash is present on the top right corner of the device. We can see two sensors accompanied by a periscope unit in the camera island. The periscope lens has a text ‘100x Tele Lens’ beside it.

Similarly, at the bottom right of the back panel, we can see iQOO branding along with BMW’s iconic blue, black as well as red stripes. The USB-C port and a SIM tray slot are offered at the bottom. On the other hand, another poster had revealed the iQOO 12 in leather-textured Red colour. The device gets a familiar boxy form factor.

According to existing rumors and leaks, the iQOO 12 will offer a 1.5K flat AMOLED display, while the Pro model will offer a 2K curved AMOLED screen. Both the devices are expected to feature 144Hz refresh rate, 50MP OIS-enabled main camera and 12W wired charging. The Pro variant is expected to come with a Periscope unit while a standard variant offers a telephoto lens. When it comes to battery capacity, we get a 5000mAh battery on the iQOO 12 and a 5100mAh battery on the iQOO 12 Pro.