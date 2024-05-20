Vivo X Fold 3 Pro to arrive as company’s first foldable phone in India soon

Vivo is all set to introduce its first foldable phone—Vivo X Fold 3 Pro—in India soon. The company has not marked a date for the launch of the device yet. But, it is speculated that the Chinese manufacturer might release the device before Samsung’s next major Unpacked in July.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro made its debut in its home ground China back in March 2023 alongside the Vivo X Fold 3.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro specifications

The X Fold 3 Pro is light-weight and has a slim frame. The carbon fibre hinge that weighs only 14.98g, inside the X Fold 3 Pro makes the foldable phone lighter. Vivo claims it is certified to withstand 500,000 folds by TÜV Rhinenland. The device is also IPX8 water resistance.

The upcoming foldable phone is equipped with an 8.03-inch inner display with a 2,480 x 2,200p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and a theoretical local peak brightness of 4,500nits. The device also features an 6.53-inch with 1,172 x 2,748p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 4,500nits local peak brightness. Both panels have ultrasonic fingerprint readers.

Powering the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It is offered with a choice of 16GB/512GB and 16GB/1TB, with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Vivo has also put its V3 imaging chip inside the foldable.

The X Fold 3 Pro has ZEISS optics. The foldable phone features a 50-megapixel 1/1.3-inch OmniVision OV50H sensor behind an f/1.68 lens with OIS. There is another 64-megapixel 3x telephoto camera with an OV64B sensor and an f/2.57 lens alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle with a Samsung JN1. For selfies, the device is equipped with a couple of 32MP cameras for selfies.

Under the hood, the X Fold 3 Pro packs a 5,700mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

