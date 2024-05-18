Covaxin Side effects: Over 30% Covaxin takers underwent health issues after a year, reports BHU

A study conducted by a group of researchers at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has revealed that nearly one-third of the individuals who received Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine Covaxin had showed ‘adverse events of special interest,’ or AESI. The study was reportedly done to check the long-term safety of the BBV152 vaccine in adolescents and adults.

The study was conducted with 926 participants, out of them nearly 50 per cent complained of infections during the follow-up period, most were suffered from viral upper respiratory tract infections. Meanwhile, one per cent of participants showed serious AESI, which included stroke and Guillain-Barre syndrome, said the study.

However, Bharat Biotech has stated that its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin has demonstrated an “excellent safety track record” after several studies on the safety of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine side effects



This is the second time we are hearing of the adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccine after the AstraZeneca admitted that its Covid vaccine causes side effects on some people who had taken the vaccine.

Earlier a report published by journal Springer Nature, AstraZeneca confessed that its Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effects of blood clotting and lowering of platelet count in UK court.

The study which was conducted from January 2022 to August 2023 on 635 adolescents and 291 adults who the received BBV152 vaccine. The study revealed that nearly one third of the individuals developed AESIs including three common disorders of new -onset skin and subcutaneous disorders (10.5 per cent), general disorders (10.2 per cent), and nervous system disorders (4.7 per cent) in adolescents.

The researchers interviewed the participants telephonically about long-term adverse events of special interest after 1 year of vaccination. Meanwhile, the adults showed four common adverse effects of General disorders (8.9), musculoskeletal disorders (5.8 per cent), and nervous system disorders (5.5 per cent).

Around 4.6 per cent of female participants showed menstrual abnormalities. Ocular abnormalities and hypothyroidism were observed in 2.7 per cent and 0.6 per cent of participants. The study added that four adults including three female individuals, one male individual died during the 1-year period. All four had diabetes, while hypertension in three, and a history of pre-vaccination COVID-19 was present in two of them. Two of them died due to stroke and one due to post-COVID-19 rhinocerebral mucormycosis, which supposedly disseminated after vaccination. The last death was of a woman who died after multiple episodes of unconsciousness post-vaccination.

In the absence of a definite causality association, no conclusions can be drawn from these events.

Meanwhile, the study has noted that extended surveillance of COVID-19-vaccinated individuals is needed to understand the course and outcomes of late-onset AESIs as most cases persisted for a significant period.

It also said that those with Female individuals, adolescents with pre-vaccination COVID-19, those with co-morbidities, and people with post-vaccination typhoid had respectively 1.6, 2, 2.7, and 3.2 times higher odds of persistent AESIs. Moreover, adults with co-morbidities had more than two times higher odds of AESIs and persistent AESIs, the study stated.

So, the incidence of immunemediated phenomena post-COVID-19 vaccination could be known after larger studies.

Adults receiving three doses and those receiving one dose of BBV152 were respectively at four and two times higher risk of AESIs compared with adults receiving two doses of the Covaxin, the study said.