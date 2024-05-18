Jio 3333 plan: This prepaid plan by Reliance Jio offers yearly benefit including FanCode

Reliance Jio is offering its customers with a new Jio 3333 plan that is meant for the prepaid customers. The plan is an yearly plan and offers multiple benefits along with subscription to FanCode subscription. If you are someone who is interested in streaming cricket along with other sports like Formula 1, Football and others, you can opt for this plan.

Generally, the FanCode subscription is available at a cost of Rs 200/ month. However, an yearly subscription costs Rs 999 for the users. If you get the Rs 3333 plan the subscription is entirely free.

Jio 3333 plan details

The Reliance Jio Rs 3333 plan gets 2.5GB of data, unlimited voice calling along with 100 SMS/day. The plan validity is 365 days and this means that users get a total of 912.5GB of data. Additional benefits included in the plan include FanCode subscription, JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud. The subscription to FanCode is offered through the JioTV mobile app. Users do get unlimited 5G data with this plan. The plan is available on the official website as well as on the mobile app of Jio.

If you are thinking that Rs 3333 plan is bit much for you, you can recharge with the Rs 2999 plan. The plan offers 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and a service validity of 365 days. There is free 5G benefit for the users in the plan. However, you do not get a FanCode subscription in the plan.

If you are avid fan of sports and are keen to stream it, you should opt for the Rs 3333 plan that offers FanCode subscription.