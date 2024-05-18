Dr Achyuta Samanta in Kandhamal parliamentary constituency on final day of campaign

Kandhamal: Dr Achyuta Samanta undertakes vigorous poll campaign in Kandhamal parliamentary constituency on Saturday on the final day (of campaign).

The G. Udayagiri Minority Front felicitated BJD’s Kandhamal Lok Sabha MP Candidate Dr Achyuta Samanta today. He was felicitated and a blessing prayer was also organised. Pastors of various churches and hundreds of people from the local area attended the prayer.

On this occasion, MP candidate Dr Achyuta Samanta said, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is the number one Chief Minister of the country. He has been working towards the development of the state. Dr Samanta appealed the voters to cast their votes in the conch sign to make Naveen Patnaik the Chief Minister of the State for the sixth time.

On this occasion Dr Samanta said that he lost his father when he was a child. They were seven brothers and sister, who struggled for even their meal. He has dedicated his life to serve the poor.

Dr Samanta is the only MP who has established 7 multi-specialty hospitals in his 7 assembly constituencies through his own efforts.

I gave a slogan in 2019 to eradicate poverty in Kandhamal district. Despite the Covid pandemic, two recruitment fairs (Nijukti Mela) have been organised. It has been possible to provide jobs to as many as 10,000 people in one day in the recruitment fair held in less than 3 months ago. Besides, I have conceptualized the ‘Art of Giving’ to donate to those who don’t have, he said.

The Chief Minister has launched many schemes for the development of Odisha. The people of Kandhamal should take advantage of those, he added.

On this occasion, Dr Samanta appealed the gathering to cast their votes in favour of him, the MP candidate and MLA candidate Saluga Pradhan, by voting twice in the conch sign.