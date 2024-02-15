Honor X9b launched along with Honor Choice Watch and Choice Earbuds X5 in India

Honor on Thursday has announced its comeback with the launch of X Series line-up in India. The OEM has introduced the Honor X9b smartphone in India. The company has also launched a smartwatch and earbuds. While the company calls its new smartwatch Honor Choice Watch, the new earbuds are called Honor Choice earbuds X5.

We have mentioned the specifications about all the new launches by Honor in detail below.

Honor X9b 5G

The Honor X9b smartphone offers 6.78” industry-first, ultra-bounce 360-degree anti-drop display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The device houses a 5800mAh battery and is bundled with a 35W charger as an introductory offer.

The phone runs the latest Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 Advanced Operating system. It comes in 2 colours – Sunrise Orange and Midnight Black.

When it comes to chipset the HONOR X9b is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, and comes with Qualcomm Kryo CPU and Qualcomm Adreno GPU, which are up to 40 per cent and 35 per cent faster than their predecessors, respectively, and delivers greater AI processing performance.

The device comes with a single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. However, the total RAM is increased up to 16GB, and that includes 8GB RAM Turbo. The HONOR X9b guarantees smooth performance and extensive storage for an enhanced user experience.

In terms of camera, we get a triple camera system at the rear. Users get a 108MP Lossless Capture Camera, a 5MP Ultra-Wide Camera, and a 2MP Macro Camera. The Selfie camera is a 16MP sensor housed in the punch-hole display.

Price and Availability

The 6.78-inch Honor X9b 5G will be available for Rs 25,999 from February 16, with some exciting offers which brings down the effective price down to Rs 22,999, the company said in a statement.

Additionally, the company said it is giving a complimentary charger worth Rs 699 free of cost as an introductory offer.

“With Amazon Pay Later, early buyers enjoy hassle-free credit within minutes, enabling 12 months of no-cost installments without the need for a credit card. We are excited to offer the HONOR X9b on India’s most preferred and trusted online marketplace, starting at Rs 2,167 per month,” said Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon India.

The company also announced Honor Choice Watch for Rs 6,499 with an introductory discount of Rs 500, starting February 24, along with a Choice Earbuds X5 for Rs 1,999 (starting February 16).

The company said that all the three products will be available across Amazon.in, brand website www.explorehonor.com and retail stores.

(With IANS inputs)