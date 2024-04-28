Apple iPhone 14 discount: Get attractive discount up to Rs 30,000 on Flipkart, Check offers

Have you planned to get an Apple iPhone 14 but are worried about its price tag. Well, the device is available under Rs 30,000 and if you properly use the offers, you can have it under Rs 30,000. The Apple iPhone 14 is a premium device of the past year and there is no question about its performance.

The offers on Flipkart include bank offers, discounts as well as exchange offers. Users should properly apply the offers to get the deal. The iPhone 14 (128GB) has a base price of Rs 69,900. However, it is now available at Rs 55,999 (which is 19 percent less as compared to the box piece). There are multiple bank offers available on the platform. Buyers can get Rs 1315 discount if they use specific bank cards. Additionally, there is an exchange offer on the device. The smartphone gets up to Rs 29,700 off if you exchange your old Apple iPhone 13. Buyers should keep in mind that, the exchange price is based on the condition of their old device.

This makes the final price of the device comes under Rs 30,000.

Apple iPhone 14 specifications

The iPhone 14 offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 2532 x 1170 resolution. The display is protected with a Ceramic Shield. The iPhone runs on iOS 16 and is powered by A15 Bionic chip with 6 core processor. Apple iPhone 14 supports 20W wired fast charging via lightning port and wireless charging and offers 20 hours of video playback.

The camera offered on the device includes 12MP Dual camera system at rear and 12MP front camera. The device is rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes). Connectivity options on the device include GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+ , DC-HSDPA, VoLTE, Wi-Fi and 5G. Storage options on the smartphones are 128GB/256GB/512GB.

(Note: Apple iPhone 14 discount varies from time to time on Flipkart and buyers should keep it in mind.)