Platform and unreserved train tickets through smartphones from anywhere, know how

Good news for railway passengers, they will now be able to book unreserved train tickets through their phones from anywhere, said reports on Monday. A new mobile application, called the UTS mobile app, has been launched.

The UTS app shall help in hassle-free booking of unreserved train tickets and platform tickets for all trains. Through this app, the passengers can use their mobile phones to book tickets which will help reduce queue wait time.

The Indian Railways has further removed the outer limit of the geo-fencing system limit in the app. This new app is for all the trains and it can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

Here’s how to book train tickets and make payments on the new UTS app:

On can choose from the two options that is paperless or paper, then select ‘from’ station and ‘to’ station. After this is done clicking on ‘next’ will show ‘get fare’. And then on can click ‘book ticket’. Then the fare can be paid using various modes such as R-wallet/ UPI/net banking/card.

Tickets can be viewed by clicking ‘show ticket’ option in the app.

Further it is worth mentioning that, train passengers will not be worried over getting a waiting status or RAC ticket, but they almost will get a confirmed ticket in the next five years, Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on April 24, 2024.

Vaishnaw in an interview said that in the next five years, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee that almost any passenger who wants to travel can easily get a confirmed ticket.

In an interaction with IANS, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that in the last 10 years, PM Modi has done unprecedented transformation in Railways. “In the next five years, PM Modi’s guarantee is that the capacity of the Railways will be increased so much that almost any passenger who wants to travel can easily get a confirmed ticket,” the Union Minister emphasised.

Sharing an example of how the Indian Railways has transformed in the last decade, the Union Minister informed that in the process of building railway tracks, only 17,000 kilometers of tracks were built between 2004 and 2014.

In the next five years, Railways, which is a strong link in the growth of the country’s economy, “will be further strengthened and the facilities, especially for the passengers, will be expanded at a much faster pace” (With Inputs From: IANS)