Yash to gain 15-kg for his role of Ravana in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayan

The well-known south Indian actor Yash is reportedly set to gain at least 15 kilograms for his role of Ravana in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayan.

As per reports given by Times Now, the KGF star will star shooting for his upcoming movie Ramayan only after wrapping up his next movie “Toxic”. In Toxic, Yash has a different style. Yash will be seen flaunting his lean, muscular body, while for Ramayan, he must look bulkier to play Ravana.

Not only this, Yash is also gearing up for the third installment of his blockbuster KGF franchise in his kitty, for which he will again have to lose all the weight.

Speaking about Ramayan, the movie is set to star Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, while actress Sai Pallavi will be playing the role of the Goddess Sita. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the shooting of the movie is being commenced in Mumbai while a massive set has been constructed on the outskirts of the city. This massive set will serve the purpose of the kingdom of Ayodhya in the film.

Reportedly, Sunny Deol will play the role of the Lord Hanuman in the upcoming movie. However, no official confirmation has been made about it. The movie is likely to cast celebrities like Arun Govil and Lara Dutta. The release date of the movie is yet to be announced.