Xiaomi Redmi A3 launched in India; Offers 90Hz display with Android 14 OS

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi A3 in India at a starting price of Rs 7299 for the base 3GB/64GB variant. The smartphone will be available for sell on February 23 at official website of mi, Flipkart as well as select Mi Home retail stores across the country. The device is available in three attractive colour variants-Olive Green, Midnight Black as well as Lake Blue.

Xiaomi Redmi A3 Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi A3 packs a 6.71” LCD dislay with HD+ resolution. The refresh rate of the screen is 90Hz while a Gorilla Glass 3 is offered on top. The device is all about a good low-cost Android smartphone. It is offered in RAM variants starting from 3GB and goes up to 6GB. There is also a 4GB RAM variant on offer. Its predecessor was offered in 2/3/4 GB options and this a great upgrade. On the software front, the Xiaomi Redmi A3 is offered in Android 14 OS as against the Android 13 Go edition.

When it comes to security options, we do not get a fingerprint scanner under the display rather a side fingerprint sensor. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the power button of the device. The display offers a waterdrop notch and houses the selfie camera.

In terms of camera setup, the Xiaomi Redmi A3 offers a single camera at the rear. There is an 8MP primary camera on the smartphone and it is accompanied by a LED flash. The smartphone offers a massive circular camera island at the rear and the company calls it “All-New Premium Halo Design”.

A 5MP selfie camera is offered in the punch hole display of the device. Thers is also a 3.5mm jack on the smartphone.

In terms of battery, the smartphone gets a 5000mAH capacity battery while the charging is done by USB-C port. Even though the charging speed not mentioned, we expect that the speed will be at 10W.

Price

3GB + 64GB version: Rs 7299

4GB + 128GB version: Rs 8299

6GB + 128GB version: Rs 9299