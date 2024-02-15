Google Pixel 8a tipped to come with a 5,000mAh battery

The Google Pixel 8a is rumoured to make its debut soon. The device will be the newest addition to the Google Pixel 8 series, which was launched in October 2023. The Pixel 8 lineup is comprised of a Pixel 8 and a Pixel 8 Pro model.

Though Google has not made any confirmation about the Pixel 8a yet, there are already many rumours about the device over the past few months. The recent rumours about the device have revealed that the phone might come equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.

A Google Pixel phone has been spotted on the BIS certification site with a 5,000 mAh battery. The said phone is expected to be the new Pixel 8a. The leak report has also leaked some expected features and design elements as well as the launch timeline.

A Google Pixel phone with the model number GH2MB on the UL Demko certification website. As per the listing, the phone might feature a rated capacity of 4,942mAh, likely to be listed with a typical capacity of 5,000mAh. The report says that the model could be the Google Pixel 8a.

If this comes true, then the Pixel 8a would receive a considerable upgrade over its supposed predecessor Google Pixel 7a, which has a 4,385mAh battery.

However, the report notes that since Google is known to pack larger batteries into its flagship models, this listing could also be a Google Pixel 9 series handset. For instance, the Pixel 8 Pro carries a 5,050mAh battery, whereas the base Google Pixel 8 model is backed by a 4,575mAh battery.

The Google Pixel 8a is expected to be announced in May this year at the company’s I/O event. The upcoming phone might support 27W wired charging. It measures 152.1mm x 72.6mm x 8.9mm in size. Leaked retail packaging of the handset showed it in a black colour option with a dual camera setup alongside an LED flash arranged horizontally on a raised, visor-like camera module. Previously, leaked renders of the smartphone have appeared with a similar design to the base Pixel 8 model.

The Google Pixel 8 is available in India in two variants – 8GB + 128GB option, and the 8GB + 256GB model – Rs 75,999, and Rs 82,999. The Pixel 8 Pro has a starting price of Rs 1,06,999 for the 12GB + 128GB variant, and the high-end 12GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs 1,13,999.

(Source: 91Mobiles)