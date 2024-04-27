Why did Google issue Code Red for AI, Sundar Pichai explains

The sudden rise of Artificial Intelligence in the last few years has taken the tech world by storm. It didn’t even spared tech giants like Google. The CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai has recently revealed the reason behind the issuance of a “code red” within the company after Artificial Intelligence (AI) gained sudden popularity.

Sundar Pichai revealed that after releasing AI to be a significant part of the future and society adopting artificial intelligence in tech, he issued an emergency in Google, prompting the company to pour resources into its AI development. This emergency included bringing back the company’s co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to help steer product efforts.

Following this, the tech giant released its own AI products and combined its AI teams, merging Google Brain and DeepMind into one unified team called Google DeepMind. Still, Google faced multiple challenges in controlling the narrative around AI.

Google experienced two setbacks in its AI journey. Firstly, its chatbot Bard made a mistake during a demo. Bard drew criticism from users and industry experts alike. Later, Google’s Gemini AI model failed to generate historically accurate images and sparking backlash.

The Google’s CEO realized these issued and admitted that the company had got it wrong with Gemini. He further expressed regret that some of the model’s responses had offended users and displayed bias. Furthermore, despite the setbacks, Sundar Pichai is confident in Google’s long-term AI strategy.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the company is expected to showcase its latest AI advancements at its annual developer conference next month. Google is expected to announce new AI features across its products, apps, and services. This also includes potential AI enhancements for its Pixel devices and the possibility of Gemini AI replacing Google Assistant.